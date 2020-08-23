ISLAMABAD: August 23  People purchasing vegetables from stalls in weekly bazaar at Peshawar Morr in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: August 23  People purchasing vegetables from stalls in weekly bazaar at Peshawar Morr in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP27-23 ISLAMABAD: August 23  People purchasing vegetables from stalls in weekly bazaar at Peshawar Morr in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP27-23

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 23 – A view of clouds hovering over the skies of Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR