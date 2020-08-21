ISLAMABAD: August 21  Children enjoying on merry-go-round as a large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: August 21  Children enjoying on merry-go-round as a large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP33-21 ISLAMABAD: August 21  Children enjoying on merry-go-round as a large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP33-21

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: August 21  A large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR