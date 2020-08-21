PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: August 21 A large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana August 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-21 ISLAMABAD: August 21 A large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP31-21 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 21 Children enjoying on merry-go-round as a large number of people visiting outside of Marghzar Zoo that is still closed for public. APP photo by Saleem Rana