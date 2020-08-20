PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: August 20 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood observing Japanese martial arts at the residence of Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Kuninori Matsuda. APP August 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-20 ISLAMABAD: August 20 Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood observing Japanese martial arts at the residence of Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr Kuninori Matsuda. APP APP45-20