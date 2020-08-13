ISLAMABAD: August 13  People busy in purchasing national flags and other related stuff in connection with Independence Day for preparation to celebrate the Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: August 13  People busy in purchasing national flags and other related stuff in connection with Independence Day for preparation to celebrate the Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP04-13
ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 13  Vendors displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers as the nation celebrates Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR