ISLAMABAD: August 13  An illuminated view of ZTBL building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: August 13  An illuminated view of ZTBL building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP72-13 ISLAMABAD: August 13  An illuminated view of ZTBL building decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP72-13

ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 13 - Worker busy in installing national flag in connection with Independence Day celebration at Chairing Cross. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR