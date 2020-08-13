PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: August 13 An illuminated view of a building in Blue Area decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP73-13 ISLAMABAD: August 13 An illuminated view of a building in Blue Area decorated with colorful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP73-13 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: August 13 - An illuminated view of Zila Council building decorated with colourful lights as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas