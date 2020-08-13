PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: August 13 A youngster plying a cycle in a street while fixing national flag on his cycle as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-13 ISLAMABAD: August 13 A youngster plying a cycle in a street while fixing national flag on his cycle as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP47-13 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: August 13 People busy in purchasing national flags and other related stuff in connection with Independence Day for preparation to celebrate the Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Saleem Rana