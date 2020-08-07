PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: August 07 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood addressing a press conference. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood August 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP13-07 ISLAMABAD: August 07 - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood addressing a press conference. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP13-07