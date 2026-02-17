Iranian Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh meets with Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss strengthening agricultural cooperation.
