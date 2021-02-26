International weightlifter Kanwal Butt taking trials of boys for the participation in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter Division Open weightlifting Championship 2021 at Lahore from 1st March to 3rd March
APP51-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - International weightlifter Kanwal Butt taking trials of boys for the participation in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter Division Open weightlifting Championship 2021 at Lahore from 1st March to 3rd March. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP51-260221

APP52-260221

ALSO READ  Players of Govt Women College Burewala and Govt Women College Mumtazabad struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Hockey Championship 2021 played at BISE Ground

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR