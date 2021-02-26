Home Photos International weightlifter Kanwal Butt taking trials of boys for the participation in...PhotosSports PhotosInternational weightlifter Kanwal Butt taking trials of boys for the participation in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter Division Open weightlifting Championship 2021 at Lahore from 1st March to 3rd March Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 9:15 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - International weightlifter Kanwal Butt taking trials of boys for the participation in First Quaid-e-Azam Inter Division Open weightlifting Championship 2021 at Lahore from 1st March to 3rd March. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP51-260221APP52-260221ALSO READ Players of Govt Women College Burewala and Govt Women College Mumtazabad struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Hockey Championship 2021 played at BISE GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers of Govt Women College Burewala and Govt Women College Mumtazabad struggling to get hold on the ball during Inter Collegiate Hockey Championship 2021...Player in action during intercollegiate badminton championship 2021 at Ali Garh collegeA view of table tennis match between Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and LUMHS Jamshoro during Inter University HEC Table Tennis championship 2021 at...