Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurating ICTP Margalla Patrol Unit

- CPEC helps Pakistan expand economic base, enhance regional connectivity over past decade: Ahsan Iqbal
- ISSI hosts “Next-Generation Strategic Cohort 2024”
- Ambassador of Switzerland, Georg Steiner called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Senior Joint Secretary of Religious Affairs, Alamgir Ahmad Khan distributing prizes and certificates among participants of Hif-z-o-Qirat competition
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomes the Minister of the State of Qatar, Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Pakistan's National News Agency