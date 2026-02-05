Interacting with the notables and veterans during his visit Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). He noted that Indian atrocities, unabated violations of human rights, and Hindutva-driven excesses have failed to suppress the legitimate struggle and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
