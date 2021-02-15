Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a group photo after inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks to promote tourism in the area
APP17-150221 HUNZA: February 15 - Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham and Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa in a group photo after inaugurating the Passu Cones tracks to promote tourism in the area. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri

ALSO READ  Inspector General Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb ur Reham, Secretary Home Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Ali Randhawa and others officials on the Passu Cones tracks to promote tourism in the area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR