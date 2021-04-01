Home Photos General Coverage Photos Injured persons being treated in Chandka Medical College Hospital after a bus... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Injured persons being treated in Chandka Medical College Hospital after a bus accident on Dhehot Chowk at Mushuri Sharif Road resulting at least 10 persons including women and children dead and 35 others injured Thu, 1 Apr 2021, 10:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-010421 LARKANA: April 01 - Injured persons being treated in Chandka Medical College Hospital after a bus accident on Dhehot Chowk at Mushuri Sharif Road resulting at least 10 persons including women and children dead and 35 others injured. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP51-010421 APP52-010421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of coaches of 15 Up Karachi Express derailed near Sangi Railway Station resulting at least 1 died and 27 passengers injured in... A group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after the inauguration of National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for... A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special...