APP51-010421 LARKANA: April 01 - Injured persons being treated in Chandka Medical College Hospital after a bus accident on Dhehot Chowk at Mushuri Sharif Road resulting at least 10 persons including women and children dead and 35 others injured. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
