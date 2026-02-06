Friday, February 6, 2026
Injured people are being shifted to PIMS hospital after a powerful bomb blast at the gate of Tarlai Imambargah killed and injured several people in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital

APP18-060226 ISLAMABAD: February 06 – Injured people are being shifted to PIMS hospital after a powerful bomb blast at the gate of Tarlai Imambargah killed and injured several people in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital. APP/SAK/MAF/ABB
