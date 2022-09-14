PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Information Secretary PPP Women Wing Sindh MPA Sadia Javed distributes food items to flood affected people on the behalf of Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing MPA Faryal Talpur near Railway Station Wed, 14 Sep 2022, 6:10 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP30-140922 LARKANA: September 14 - Information Secretary PPP Women Wing Sindh MPA Sadia Javed distributes food items to flood affected people on the behalf of Central President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women Wing MPA Faryal Talpur near Railway Station. APP APP30-140922 LARKANA