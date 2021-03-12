Home Photos General Coverage Photos Indonesian Ambassador Adam M. Tugio planting a sapling during his visit at...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosIndonesian Ambassador Adam M. Tugio planting a sapling during his visit at University of Agriculture Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 7:31 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-120321 FAISALABAD: March 12 - Indonesian Ambassador Adam M. Tugio planting a sapling during his visit at University of Agriculture. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasAPP37-120321APP38-120321ALSO READ Malik Amin Aslam calls on Balochistan GovernorRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMalik Amin Aslam calls on Balochistan GovernorArt students from different institutes painting the wall of University of Punjab at Shaukat Ali Road during the Jashan-e-Bahara FestivalSeed industry key component of agriculture: NPC deputy