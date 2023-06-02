PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Indian fishermen show their identity cards at Lahore Railway Station after Pakistan authorities released them, allegedly arrested for trespassing into its territorial waters Fri, 2 Jun 2023, 6:53 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP30-020623 LAHORE: June 02 - Indian fishermen show their identity cards at Lahore Railway Station after Pakistan authorities released them, allegedly arrested for trespassing into its territorial waters. APP/MTF/ MAF/ABB APP30-020623 LAHORE: Sponsored Ad