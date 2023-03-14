PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos In the presence of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha giving away the initial payment to a deserving widow under “Orphans and Widows Support Programme” Tue, 14 Mar 2023, 11:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP68-140323 GILGIT: March 14 - In the presence of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha giving away the initial payment to a deserving widow under “Orphans and Widows Support Programme”. APP/TZD/MOS APP68-140323 GILGIT