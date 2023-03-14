In the presence of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha giving away the initial payment to a deserving widow under “Orphans and Widows Support Programme”

APP68-140323 GILGIT: March 14 - In the presence of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha giving away the initial payment to a deserving widow under “Orphans and Widows Support Programme”. APP/TZD/MOS
APP68-140323 GILGIT

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Haque in a meeting with a delegation of Sunwalk Group in Federal Capital

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah laying wreath on the grave of Hazrat lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of 771th Urs celebration on the last day of the event

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Division, Syed Murtaza Mahmud addressing on the occasion of the opening ceremony of International Training Course on Productivity Gainsharing in Agribusiness Enterprises

Auditor General of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Haider in a group photo with the participants at the closing ceremony of the Performance Auditing and International Intensive Training Program

Auditor General of Pakistan, Syed Sajjad Haider giving certificate to the participants in the closing ceremony of Performance Auditing and International Intensive Training Program

Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Usama Majeed talking to media on Gilgit-Baltistan Land Reforms Bill 2023

Group photo with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque during the inaugural ceremony of Gokina Smart Village Project

Amin inaugurates 'Gokina Smart Village Project' in federal capital

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque addressing to the inaugural ceremony of Gokina Smart Village Project

Secretary Information Gilgit-Baltistan Zameer Abbas addressing during the seminar to mark world Mother Language day

Secretary Information Gilgit-Baltistan Zameer in a group photo with participants during the two days training workshop on Documentary Film Making sponsored by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Press Information Department (PID)

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan planting a tree on the Inauguration of Spring tree Plantation 2023

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan distributing IT Startup soft loan cheque during the trophy hunting ceremony and Inauguration of Spring tree Plantation 2023

