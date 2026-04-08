In recognition of his untiring efforts to achieve peace in the region, Federal Cabinet gives standing ovation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the meeting room for a cabinet meeting. APP61-080426ISLAMABAD: April 08 – APP60-080426ISLAMABAD: April 08 – In recognition of his untiring efforts to achieve peace in the region, Federal Cabinet gives standing ovation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the meeting room for a cabinet meeting. APP/ABB Previous Post Murad welcomes Iran–US ceasefire, praises Pakistan’s diplomatic role Next Post Pakistan’s diplomacy defuses Iran–US crisis, averts regional conflict: Saigol