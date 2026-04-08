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In recognition of his untiring efforts to achieve peace in the region, Federal Cabinet gives standing ovation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the meeting room for a cabinet meeting.

In recognition of his untiring efforts to achieve peace in the region, Federal Cabinet gives standing ovation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the meeting room for a cabinet meeting.
APP61-080426
ISLAMABAD: April 08 – 
In recognition of his untiring efforts to achieve peace in the region, Federal Cabinet gives standing ovation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the meeting room for a cabinet meeting.
APP60-080426
ISLAMABAD: April 08 – In recognition of his untiring efforts to achieve peace in the region, Federal Cabinet gives standing ovation to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the meeting room for a cabinet meeting. APP/ABB
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