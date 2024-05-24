In a significant step towards enhancing economic relations, the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Kijun, calls on the Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss and strategize on boosting bilateral trade and investment.

In a significant step towards enhancing economic relations, the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Kijun, calls on the Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss and strategize on boosting bilateral trade and investment.
APP46-240524 ISLAMABAD: May 24 - In a significant step towards enhancing economic relations, the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Kijun, calls on the Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss and strategize on boosting bilateral trade and investment.
In a significant step towards enhancing economic relations, the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Park Kijun, calls on the Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, to discuss and strategize on boosting bilateral trade and investment.
APP46-240524
ISLAMABAD: May 24 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services