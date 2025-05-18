In a moment of reverence and diplomacy, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani meets His Holiness Pope Leo XIV during the Solemn Mass at the Vatican—conveying Pakistan’s message of peace, interfaith harmony, and solidarity with the global Christian community. .
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.