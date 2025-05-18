36.1 C
In a moment of reverence and diplomacy, Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani meets His Holiness Pope Leo XIV during the Solemn Mass at the Vatican—conveying Pakistan’s message of peace, interfaith harmony, and solidarity with the global Christian community. .

VATICAN: May 18 –
