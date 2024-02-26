Election day banner

Imran Bawani, GM/CEO CMA, CGM Pakistan addressing to exporters at Chamber of commerce

Imran Bawani, GM/CEO CMA, CGM Pakistan addressing to exporters at Chamber of commerce
APP40-260224 SIALKOT: February 26 – Imran Bawani, GM/CEO CMA, CGM Pakistan addressing to exporters at Chamber of commerce. APP/MUT/FHA
Imran Bawani, GM/CEO CMA, CGM Pakistan addressing to exporters at Chamber of commerce
APP40-260224
SIALKOT

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services