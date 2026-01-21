IHC serves notice in case regarding LG polls in capital

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wsnesday issued notices to the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a petition regarding ordinance and postponement of the local government elections in the federal capital.

The court merged the petition with an identical case of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Justice Muhammad Azam Khan heard the petition filed by petitioner Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh who appeared in the court with his lawyer Ashfaq Ahmed Kharl.

The lawyer argued that the ordinance of the Local Government Ordinance has been challenged. Holding elections should be the top priority of the ECP. The schedule was announced, papers were also collected, despite the fulfillment of all requirements, the elections were postponed.

The petitioner lawyer said that the local government elections have been postponed for the fourth time in Islamabad. The court should declare the ordinance null and void and order local government elections to be held in Islamabad.

The court adjourned the hearing till January 27, seeking a response from the federal government