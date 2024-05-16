IESCO workers replacing the electric supply line pole during the construction work of Park Road.

IESCO workers replacing the electric supply line pole during the construction work of Park Road.
APP41-160524 ISLAMABAD: May 16 - IESCO workers replacing the electric supply line pole during the construction work of Park Road.
IESCO workers replacing the electric supply line pole during the construction work of Park Road.
APP41-160524
ISLAMABAD: May 16 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services