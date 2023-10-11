IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women’s empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture

IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women's empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture
APP22-101023 LAHORE: October 10 - IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women's empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture. APP/MHA/TZD/ZID
IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women's empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture
APP22-101023
LAHORE
IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women's empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture
APP21-101023
LAHORE
IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women's empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture
APP23-101023
LAHORE

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services