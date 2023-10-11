IAC Chancellor Muhammad Faisal Janjua presents a shawl to the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Human Rights Ms. Mashaal Hussain Malik on the occasion of a seminar on women’s empowerment at the Institute of Art and Culture

- Security forces kill two active terrorists in KP operations
- Russia’s bid for re-election to UN Human Rights Council fails after vote
- Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed chairs a meeting to review a progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects
- Secretary, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, conducted a Live E-Katcheri session at the BISP Headquarters
- Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi attended the ‘Laptop Distribution Ceremony’ as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University
Pakistan's National News Agency