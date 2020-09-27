PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: September 27 Hospital staffer busy in treating burnt passenger at civil hospital after fire explode in passenger van in which at least 13 passengers were killed at M9 Motorway. APP photo by Farhan Khan Sun, 27 Sep 2020, 7:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-27 HYDERABAD: September 27 Hospital staffer busy in treating burnt passenger at civil hospital after fire explode in passenger van in which at least 13 passengers were killed at M9 Motorway. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP25-27