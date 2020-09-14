PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: September 14 School staffer busy in spraying anti-virus liquid in the class room ahead reopening of schools at Piggott Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School. APP photo by Farhan Khan Mon, 14 Sep 2020, 7:41 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-14 HYDERABAD: September 14 School staffer busy in spraying anti-virus liquid in the class room ahead reopening of schools at Piggott Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP19-14