HYDERABAD: September 09 – A view of houses half submerged in the water of the Indus River at Indus Sehrish Nagar area, as water level is rising day by day. APP photo by Akram Ali

HYDERABAD: September 09 - A view of houses half submerged in the water of the Indus River at Indus Sehrish Nagar area, as water level is rising day by day. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP12-09 HYDERABAD: September 09 - A view of houses half submerged in the water of the Indus River at Indus Sehrish Nagar area, as water level is rising day by day. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP12-09

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: September 09 - A view of houses half submerged in the water of the Indus River at Indus Sehrish Nagar area, as water level is rising day by day. APP photo by Akram Ali

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR