HYDERABAD: September 09  People from Christian community sitting with ration bags after collect during ration distribution ceremony by LAMP Pakistan at ST. Thomas Church. APP photo by Farhan Khan

HYDERABAD: September 09  People from Christian community sitting with ration bags after collect during ration distribution ceremony by LAMP Pakistan at ST. Thomas Church. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP09-09 HYDERABAD: September 09  People from Christian community sitting with ration bags after collect during ration distribution ceremony by LAMP Pakistan at ST. Thomas Church. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP09-09

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR