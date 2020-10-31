Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 31 A large number of faithful participating in a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 31 A large number of faithful participating in a procession of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations at Tilak Incline. APP photo by Akram Ali Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 5:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-31 HYDERABAD: October 31 A large number of faithful participating in a procession of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations at Tilak Incline. APP photo by Akram Ali APP20-31 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: October 31 Women Naat khawan reciting Naats during Mefil-e-Milad in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations at Qasimabad. APP photo by Akram Ali RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 31 Women Naat khawan reciting Naats during Mefil-e-Milad in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrations at Qasimabad. APP photo by Akram Ali