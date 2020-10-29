Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 29 Labourers busy in construction work of road at... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 29 Labourers busy in construction work of road at latifabad during development work in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 10:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-29 HYDERABAD: October 29 Labourers busy in construction work of road at latifabad during development work in the city. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP26-29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 26 – Labourers busy in stitching vegetable sack to deliver in market. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari ISLAMABAD: October 24 Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near H-9 weekly bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana ISLAMABAD: October 25 – A labourer busy in paint on the cemented blocks at roadside during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by...