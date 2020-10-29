Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 29 DG Health Dr. Irshad Memon cutting the ribbon... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 29 DG Health Dr. Irshad Memon cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Tele Doctors Specialist Clinic at Government Hospital Kohsar. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 10:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-29 HYDERABAD: October 29 DG Health Dr. Irshad Memon cutting the ribbon to inaugurate Tele Doctors Specialist Clinic at Government Hospital Kohsar. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP28-29