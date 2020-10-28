HYDERABAD: October 28  An illuminated view of HDA Secretariat building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP32-28 HYDERABAD: October 28  An illuminated view of HDA Secretariat building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW). APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP32-28

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 26  An illumination view of buildings decorated with colourful lights in connection with upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR