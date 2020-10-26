HYDERABAD: October 26  A large number of mourners attending Chup Tazia procession outside Qadmgah Mola Ali. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP38-26 HYDERABAD: October 26  A large number of mourners attending Chup Tazia procession outside Qadmgah Mola Ali. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP38-26

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR