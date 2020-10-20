Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 20 Anti-encroachment squad demolishing encroachments during an operation at... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 20 Anti-encroachment squad demolishing encroachments during an operation at Autobahn Road. APP photo by Akram Ali Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 3:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-20 HYDERABAD: October 20 Anti-encroachment squad demolishing encroachments during an operation at Autobahn Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP12-20