HYDERABAD: October 14  A female gypsy pushing handcart loaded with pots filled with water at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP22-14 HYDERABAD: October 14  A female gypsy pushing handcart loaded with pots filled with water at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP22-14

ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: October 13  A flock of pigeons bathing in the water. APP photo by Farhan Khan
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR