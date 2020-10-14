Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 14 A female gypsy preparing bread for her children... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 14 A female gypsy preparing bread for her children in front of temporary hut on the greenbelt at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan Wed, 14 Oct 2020, 8:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-14 HYDERABAD: October 14 A female gypsy preparing bread for her children in front of temporary hut on the greenbelt at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP21-14 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: August 24 Cantonment staffer busy in cutting grass from greenbelt with the help of a machine at Alamgir Road. APP photo by... RAWALPINDI: August 17 Gardeners busy in trimming the grass from greenbelt along Airport Road. APP photo by Abid Zia ISLAMABAD: August 13 People busy in purchasing national flags and other related stuff in connection with Independence Day for preparation to celebrate the...