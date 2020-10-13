Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 13 Labourers preparing clay-made stuff at their workplace. APP... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 13 Labourers preparing clay-made stuff at their workplace. APP photo by Akram Ali Tue, 13 Oct 2020, 6:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-13 HYDERABAD: October 13 Labourers preparing clay-made stuff at their workplace. APP photo by Akram Ali APP10-13 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SARGODHA: September 17 – A vendor displaying and arranging clay-made and plastic household stuff to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo... RAWALPINDI: August 15 A shopkeeper displaying and arranging clay-made household stuff to attract the customers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood PESHAWAR: July 07 A worker preparing clay-made pots at his workplace. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum