HYDERABAD: October 13  A view of stagnant water accumulated at graveyard of Bhatti Goht and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP11-13 HYDERABAD: October 13  A view of stagnant water accumulated at graveyard of Bhatti Goht and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP11-13

Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR