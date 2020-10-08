Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 08 Staffers washing the road during weekly cleanup campaign... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 08 Staffers washing the road during weekly cleanup campaign organized by CBH at Sadder Bazaar area. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 3:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-08 HYDERABAD: October 08 Staffers washing the road during weekly cleanup campaign organized by CBH at Sadder Bazaar area. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP06-08