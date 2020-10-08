Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 08 A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 08 A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in Karbala. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-08 HYDERABAD: October 08 A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet (SAWW) in Karbala. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP17-08 ALSO READ KARACHI: October 08 - Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims attending religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP Photo by M... KARACHI: October 08 – Shiite Muslims offer pray during a religious procession to mark Chehlum of Imam Hussan at M A Jinnah road. APP... FAISALABAD: October 08 – A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) , grandson...