Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: October 08 A flock of pigeons picking feed from a... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: October 08 A flock of pigeons picking feed from a footpath thrown people as mercy at Jail Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 8 Oct 2020, 3:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-08 HYDERABAD: October 08 A flock of pigeons picking feed from a footpath thrown people as mercy at Jail Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP04-08 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: August 19 – A bagger woman asking for some mercy from vehicle drivers at traffic signals on Jail Road. APP photo by Tasawar... HYDERABAD: August 06 A person throwing meat pieces to crows as mercy at a local park. APP photo by Farhan Khan MULTAN: July 28 – A kite dives to pick up meat piece thrown by people as mercy. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri