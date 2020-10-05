Home Photos General Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 05 A doctor busy in taking sample for corona... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos HYDERABAD: October 05 A doctor busy in taking sample for corona test of school teachers at Government Zaheerul Islam Primary School Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan Mon, 5 Oct 2020, 4:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-05 HYDERABAD: October 05 A doctor busy in taking sample for corona test of school teachers at Government Zaheerul Islam Primary School Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP12-05