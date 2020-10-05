HYDERABAD: October 05  A doctor busy in taking sample for corona test of school teachers at Government Zaheerul Islam Primary School Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan

Govt keen to resolve problems of #Pakistani expatriates on priority basis: FM



#APPNews #Pakistan @TeamSMQ @EUPakistan @ForeignOfficePk @EU_Commission @SMQureshiPTI



https://www.app.com.pk/national/govt-keen-to-resolve-problems-of-pakistani-expatriates-on-priority-basis-fm/ via @appcsocialmedia