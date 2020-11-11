Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: November 11 A view of youngster pushing wheelchair of disable... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: November 11 A view of youngster pushing wheelchair of disable woman with wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Radio Pakistan Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan Wed, 11 Nov 2020, 7:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-11 HYDERABAD: November 11 A view of youngster pushing wheelchair of disable woman with wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Radio Pakistan Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP07-11 ALSO READ HYDERABAD: November 10 Motorcyclists on their way while wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Hilltop Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: November 10 – Motorcyclists on the way wearing safety masks as the government taken strict precautionary measures to control the corona virus pandemic... HYDERABAD: November 10 Motorcyclists on their way while wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Hilltop Road. APP... HYDERABAD: November 10 Two women on their way with wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Latifabad. APP...