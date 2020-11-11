Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: November 11 A motorcyclist on the way loaded with orange... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: November 11 A motorcyclist on the way loaded with orange on his tri-cycle rickshaw at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan Wed, 11 Nov 2020, 7:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-11 HYDERABAD: November 11 A motorcyclist on the way loaded with orange on his tri-cycle rickshaw at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP06-11 ALSO READ UMERKOT: November 10 Women with large number of children traveling on tri-cycle rickshaw at Bachao Band Village Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UMERKOT: November 10 Women with large number of children traveling on tri-cycle rickshaw at Bachao Band Village Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan FAISALABAD: October 20 A view of front wheel of tri-cycle rickshaw in the air due to overloading at Narwala Road. APP photo by... FAISALABAD: June 03 – A tri-cycle rickshaw on the way heavily loaded with fodder for animals. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas