HYDERABAD: November 06  A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole at Goods Naka Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP08-05 HYDERABAD: November 06  A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole at Goods Naka Road and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP08-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR