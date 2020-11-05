Home Photos Feature Photos HYDERABAD: November 05 A motorcyclist on the way with his family... PhotosFeature Photos HYDERABAD: November 05 A motorcyclist on the way with his family without wearing the facemask at Hilltop Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan Thu, 5 Nov 2020, 6:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-05 HYDERABAD: November 05 A motorcyclist on the way with his family without wearing the facemask at Hilltop Road. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP28-05 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: June 03 – A group of persons wearing facemask while playing cards to pass their time while sitting along the rail track. APP... KARACHI: June 03 – People wearing facemask and maintained social distance outside NADRA office in Defence. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi