Hyderabad Heroes and Mirpur Kas Tigers special cricket team players in action during 1st Kashmir Day wheel chair cricket match at Railway Cricket Ground

Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 7:21 PM

APP21-070221 HYDERABAD: February 07 – Hyderabad Heroes and Mirpur Khas Tigers special cricket team players in action during 1st Kashmir Day wheel chair cricket match at Railway Cricket Ground. APP photo by Farhan Khan