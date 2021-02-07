Hyderabad Heroes and Mirpur Khas Tigers special cricket team players in action during 1st Kashmir Day wheel chair cricket match at Railway Cricket Ground
Hyderabad Heroes and Mirpur Khas Tigers special cricket team players in action during 1st Kashmir Day wheel chair cricket match at Railway Cricket Ground.

